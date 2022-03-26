WINTERSET, Iowa – It’s been nearly three weeks since a tornado tore through Madison County.

Adam and Jennifer O’Neal own PepperHarrow Farm, which took a direct hit from the twister.

The O’Neals say all of their farm infrastructure was destroyed and the only thing left standing was their home. Now, they’re in the process of cleaning up and rebuilding.

“From a business standpoint, a lot of people don’t realize this is our home. This is our business, this is where we make a living,” Jennifer said. “So to have lost all of our farm infrastructure was very difficult for us, but we’re choosing to see it in a positive light.”

The O’Neals are asking for volunteers to help them clean up and plant seeds as soon as next weekend. They will post details on their social media pages on both Facebook and Instagram.