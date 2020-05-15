People March for Babies Online Because of COVID-19 Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – March for Babies is the biggest fundraiser for the March of Dimes every year. The 2020 event moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alex Kinzie and Bea Baccam are the ambassador family this year. Their daughter Ari was born at 25 weeks gestation. She weighed 1 pound 2.5 ounces. She spent 112 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Their walk team is called “Team Kiwi Head.” Kinzie said, “This is our little kiwi head. A little background on where our team name came from. When Ari was born, for two days, we couldn’t see her in the NICU.”

Her dad compared her size to a kiwi, leading to her nickname.

The family supports March of Dimes, which provides research benefiting all babies. It especially helps the tiniest of babies. “We’re getting closer to a world where no mom or no baby will go through what we did,” said Bea.

Research from March of Dimes is helping during the Covid-19 pandemic. “That includes, not only direct medical interventions, but also programs providing mothers with virtual access to the NICU, in order to maintain a relationship and connection with their babies. In addition, they’re providing PPE, such as masks,” said 2020 March for Babies Co-Chair Amy Johnson.

A virtual recognition event was held Friday on March of Dimes’ Facebook page and You Tube. You can donate at marchforbabies.org.