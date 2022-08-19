Editor’s note: an earlier report on-air and online included a misheard quote of a statement directed at Mr. Pence that was incorrectly attributed to an unnamed State Fair visitor. The quote should have read “With respect, for what you did, with respect.”

DES MOINES, IOWA — For a lot of politicians a run at the White House or a congressional seat starts at the Iowa State Fair.

Senator Chuck Grassley is up for re-election this November and he has the full support of former Vice President Mike Pence. The two teamed up on Friday afternoon and Pence sung praises to the longtime senator.

“I’m in Iowa for one reason, one reason only,” said Pence at the Iowa State Fair. “And that is Iowa and America need six more years of Senator Chuck Grassley and a Republican majority in the Senate.”

The former vice president has been rumored to be considering a presidential run in 2024. While he did not go on to say that he would officially throw his name in the hat, he added that he and his family will decide where he should contribute next.

“After the first of the year my family and I will do what we have always done and that is reflect and pray on where we might next serve or might next contribute,” said Pence.

After the FBI raid on August 8 of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, a judge in Florida ordered the Department of Justice to redact portions of the affidavit that serves as the reasoning behind the search. Pence commented on that ongoing legal battle.

“This unprecedented action by the Attorney General, the FBI merits unprecedented transparency. And the American people have a right to know why it was necessary to execute a search warrant at the home of a former president of the United States.”

Pence also delivered comments similar to his remarks just a couple days ago, about violence against FBI agents following the attack on the Cincinnati FBI field office.

“But that being said, the Republican party is the party of law and order,” said Pence. “Republicans stand with the men and women who serve in law enforcement at every level, local, state and federal level. And as I said this week, I think the calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police.”

Pence would conclude his thought by saying that they can hold the DOJ and Attorney General accountable, not FBI agents.

The last big topic Pence was asked about was whether or not he would testify in front of the January 6 Committee. Pence did not reveal anything that was not known already about potentially testifying. Rather, he reiterated that he would consider it.

“If a formal invitation were presented to us, our attorneys have been clear, that we will first review my role as Vice President of the United States. Under the Constitution, we have a separation of powers,” said Pence. “No vice president in American history has ever been summoned to Capitol Hill to testify before the Congress. But if they present a formal invitation for the committee, I’ve said we’ll give it consideration.”

Pence added that he was displeased with the partisan nature of the committee as he felt that it is a missed opportunity for the American people to come together, learn the lessons of that day and make sure that never happens again.

Pence is in town for another day, on Saturday he will be at the Bremer County GOP Annual Summer cookout. He also attended an Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition House Party on Friday evening after his visit to the Iowa State Fair.