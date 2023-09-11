SHEFFIELD, Iowa — Former Vice President Mike Pence did a couple campaign stops in Iowa on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

Pence stopped in Ankeny for a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the fire station. Then he headed north to Sheffield and Charles City to tour Sukup Manufacturing and then participate in a round table at Valero Renewables.

The former vice president toured the Sukup facility and spoke to workers for just under an hour, answering questions they had for him. Pence started his speech by honoring the near 3,000 lives lost 22 years ago. He reflected on being on Capitol Hill and having to evacuate as just a first year U.S. Representative for Indiana’s 2nd congressional district.

“I truly do believe that taking time on September 11 to remember the heroes forged that day, to remember those innocent lives that were lost is important and always will be,” said Pence, (R). “But also to remember all of those in the 22 years since, who stepped forward to defend our nation against the advent of another day like that ever happening again.”

Pence answered questions from Sukup employees about the economy and inflation, taxing the nation’s top one percent and if he would support a Donald Trump republican ticket. Pence’s answer to the last question was doubling down in his confidence that he will be the nominee and not his former boss.

WHO 13 News talked with Pence after the event, and asked how he planned to narrow the lead on his former boss and other candidates in the field.

“I’m very proud of the record of the Trump administration, for four years we governed as a conservative administration,” said Pence. “But quite frankly, I see the former president and others in this race now that are walking away from American leadership on the world stage. Being willing to ignore the national debt crisis that’s facing future generations. And I see many of the candidates, including the former president, seeking to marginalize the right to life to being a state-only issue. I think those are the real differences today.”

Pence added that he views himself as the most qualified candidate and the most consistent traditional conservative in the GOP primary race.