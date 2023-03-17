DES MOINES, Iowa — Former vice president Mike Pence will be in Des Moines Saturday for an event.

Pence is attending a panel about foreign policy hosted by The Bastion Institute. Sen. Joni Ernst and former Maryland governor Larry Hogan are also taking part in the panel.

The event is being held at The River Center at 340 SW 3rd Street and begins at 9:00 a.m. You can RSVP to the event here.

Pence was last in Iowa in February, when he made a stop in Cedar Rapids to oppose the Linn-Mar School District’s transgender policy.

Many expect Pence to announce a 2024 presidential run soon.