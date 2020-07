MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A Pella woman has pleaded not guilty to killing her estranged husband’s girlfriend.

Tracy Mondabough was stabbed to death while she was in her vehicle on May 18th.

Police say they found blood and evidence at the home of Michelle Boat. Boat is charged with first-degree murder in the case.

She has now entered a written plea of not guilty and asked for a speedy trial. A trial date has not yet been set.

Boat is being held in the Marion County Jail.