Friday

PELLA, Iowa — Friday evening will be enjoyable as temperatures hover in the mid 60s. You’ll likely notice a bit more humidity than we’ve experienced in central Iowa lately, but the wind will be fairly light. Expect some clearing after 6 PM.

Saturday

Saturday will be the warmest day to view the tulips and enjoy all that is offered during Tulip Time. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day with relatively weak southeast winds. Temperatures look to climb from the upper 50s at 10 AM into the upper 60s by the early afternoon. The wind does look to strengthen a bit in the evening.

Sunday

While Tulip Time ends Saturday, the tulips will still look beautiful on Sunday. If you look to avoid the long line, Sunday may be the way to go. However, it will be quite a bit windier by the end of the weekend.

Temperatures look to climb close to 70° again, but there will be more clouds and more wind. Wind speeds will be 15-25 mph out of the southeast and there is a slight chance of a few showers and isolated thunderstorms.