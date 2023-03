MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — A Pella man died in a one-vehicle accident late Wednesday night near Albia.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 137, just south of 655th Avenue. Michael Raper, 29, was driving southbound when his Honda Ridgeline pickup truck left the road, hit a ditch, went airborne, and rolled over.

Raper was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate what caused the crash.