Pella law office destroyed in overnight fire

PELLA, Iowa — A fire destroyed a building housing a law firm in Pella early Saturday morning.

The Pella Fire Department responded to the A.G. Law building just off the town square at 813 Washington Street around 2:45 a.m., KNIA reported.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, and the roof collapsed just minutes later, Pella Fire Chief Randy Bogaard said.

Bogaard told KNIA the fire spread to an adjacent dentist office, but firefighters were able to limit the damage to that building. However, the law office is a total loss.

There were no fatalities reported in the fire, only minor injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Bogaard said the winter storm conditions posed a challenge for firefighters on a night when parts of Pella received at least 9 inches of snow.

“With the difficulties of arriving on such a snowy night, that throws another element into it that we don’t normally have to deal with,” Bogaard told WHO 13 News. “The City of Pella Public Works was just starting their snow removal.”

Public works plow drivers assisted the fire department by plowing in front of the fire station and at the scene of the fire.

Bogaard said the Pella Fire Department is a volunteer service, so the firefighters weren’t staying at the station when they were called to the fire. Navigating the roads en route to the scene was difficult for some of the volunteers who live on the edge of town.

“All of these guys were bucking drifts and saying they weren’t sure they were going to make it,” said Bogaard. “So it just shows the extra effort needed just to get there.”