PELLA, IOWA — An elementary school teacher in Pella is charged with Harassment for allegedly sending photos of a teen to the girls’ family with “abusive and vulgar language” added to them. Chandra Jo Clark, 53, is charged with Harassment Third Degree after reportedly admitting to sending the photos.

According to a police report, a Pella family called authorities after receiving a package in the mail in December 2022. The package contained photos of the family’s teenage daughter with “abusive and vulgar” captions added. The package was sent without a return address, no explanation for why it was sent or any identification of the sender.

A police investigation lead to Clark, who is listed online as a talented and gifted teacher at Pella’s two elementary schools. WHO 13 reached out to Pella schools for comment but our calls weren’t returned before publication.

The victims’ family has a restraining order against Clark. She is due in court again on April 10th.

According to KNIA/KRLS radio in Pella, Clark sent a similar package to Pella Historical museums and other community members affiliated with the Tulip Time Royal Court in an attempt to have one girl removed from the court.