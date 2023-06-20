PELLA, Iowa — This Saturday the Pella community will come together to raise money for the Marion County Humane Society as part of the Milly Moo’s Hugs for the Humane Society. The fundraiser honors Milly Zellmer, who passed away earlier this year in a sledding accident.

The event starts at 5 pm and runs until 9 pm Saturday at Smash Park in Pella and will have live music from the Zellmer Brothers as well as a silent auction.

Attendees are encouraged to bring items to donate to the Marion County Humane Society.

Leslie VanderLinden, the Board President of the Marion County Humane Society, said that Saturday’s event is a huge fundraising opportunity for the humane society.

“It’s amazing that they’re willing to do this and help us while they’re honoring their daughter. I’ve never heard of anything quite like this before so it’s great to be part of a one-of-a-kind or at least a first-of-its-kind event such as this and we are very excited about it,” VanderLinden said.

To learn more about Milly Moo’s Hugs for the Humane Society visit this website.