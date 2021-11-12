Pediatric clinics gave ‘hundreds’ of kids in the metro their COVID-19 vaccine this week

DES MOINES, Iowa — The United States this past week reached a milestone of one million children being vaccinated with their first dose of the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

In Des Moines shots have been rolling out for the past week from several different providers. UnityPoint Health, MercyOne and Broadlawns Medical Center have all been distributing doses for about a week now.

“I know that we have had multiple hundreds. I don’t know the exact number,” said Dr. Amy Shriver, a general pediatrician at Blank Children’s Pediatrics with UnityPoint Health. “It was a huge crowd of people that first week, that big wave of people saying ‘yes, let’s do this as fast as possible.'”

Shriver added that her daughter was one of those first vaccinated at her clinic on Monday. It was a great experience for her and her daughter and it helps her to be able to relay the information on to their patients’ parents on how they could be affected. She also mentioned that parents are consistently calling, which she loves to see.

“Parents are constantly calling. They have a lot of questions about COVID and I always invite it,” said Shriver. “As a matter of fact, if you have questions about COVID, your pediatrician’s office is a great place to ask those questions and get the best scientific information you can about the vaccines.”

Just like adults, kids are able to receive their flu vaccine with their first COVID shot. Another local pediatrician said that the children are not quite as timid as one would think when it comes to needles.

“The younger population is kind of used to getting their shot and we are combining the COVID shot with the flu shot a lot at the same time,” said Dr. Abigail Allard, a pediatrician at the Broadlawns Pediatric Clinic. “For many kids the flu shot has become very routine.”

Both clinics are working as fast as possible to get children vaccinated. They will take appointments for kids as long as they have doses available.