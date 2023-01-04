DES MOINES, Iowa — A pedestrian was seriously injured after they were hit by a car Wednesday evening.

The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian crash around 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Douglas Ave. When emergency crews arrived they discovered one individual with serious injuries and transported them to a nearby hospital. That individual is still hospitalized in serious condition.

According to police the driver of the car fled the scene of the accident. Officers were able to locate the vehicle that hit the pedestrian about two miles away from the crash scene.

Des Moines Police said the crash is being investigated as a hit and run. No suspects and no arrests have been announced in the case.