Pedestrian Hit by Car on I-235 in July Has Died

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department says a man struck by a car on Interstate 235 last month has died.
Police say 32-year-old Paul Harris of Newton walked onto the interstate at the East 14th Street exit on July 31. He was hit by car and later died at the hospital.
Police say the 24-year-old driver who hit Harris had no time to react and avoid the crash. No
signs of impairment were observed and distracted driving has been ruled out by police. Authorities do not plan to file charges against him.
Police do not know why Harris walked into the road.