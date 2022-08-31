CLIVE, Iowa — Police in Clive are investigating after a car hit a man who was crossing the street Wednesday morning in the city.

It happened in the 16800 block of Tanglewood Drive just before 7:30 a.m., according to Clive Police Chief Michael Venema. The Urbandale Fire Department and the Clive Police Department responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation shows a 70-year-old man was crossing Tanglewood Drive at 168th Court when an eastbound car driven by a 15-year-old struck him. Police said the driver had a valid school permit and he remained on the scene.

The teen told police he did not see the man in the street because the sun was in his eyes.

Police said bystanders provided aid to the man that was hit until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines with serious injuries. His name has not been released.

Charges are pending, following the completion of the investigation in the accident.