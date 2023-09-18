DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that forced the closure of I-235 Monday morning.

Paul Parizek with DMPD said the call about a pedestrian who had been struck on I-235 came in at 5:20 a.m. Northbound traffic on I-235 was completely shut down until around 7:00 a.m. when one lane re-opened.

Expect lane reductions and slow traffic in the area as police complete their investigation of the scene.

This is a developing story and we’ll update it as more information becomes available.