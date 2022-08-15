DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after one person was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on Des Moines’ east side.

It happened around 5:25 a.m. near E 15th Street and Dean Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Evidence gathered at the scene and from witness statements indicates an adult male was crossing E. 15th Street eastbound when a northbound pick-up truck hit him.

The man has been transported to Methodist Medical Center.

Police closed off E. 15th Street between E. Court Avenue and Deane Avenue while they investigated the crash, but it has re-opened.