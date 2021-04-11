 

Pedestrian Dead After Being Hit by Vehicle on Hubbell Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Des Moines Sunday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the 4500 block of Hubbell Avenue at 4:53 a.m. to investigate a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. First responders found a man dead at the scene, police said.

The man was in the traffic lane when he was struck by a vehicle driving southbound on Hubbell Avenue, according to police. Driver impairment has been ruled out as a potential contributing factor, police said.

The pedestrian’s name hasn’t been released at this time.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

