Peaceful Protest Transitions to Violence, Merle Hay Mall Looted

DES MOINES, Iowa — Merle Hay Road was a focal point of day three of protests in Des Moines over the death of Minnesota man George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for minutes.

Peaceful demonstrations on Merle Hay turned destructive and ended with a call to action.

Demonstrators began gathering peacefully and civilly Sunday afternoon. By early evening, they began pouring into the street and blocking traffic. When reports came in about some in the crowd throwing rocks at passing cars, the police became involved.

The situation escalated at that point and tear gas was thrown. Police tell WHO 13 bricks were thrown at officers.

In trying to get the crowd out of the street, officers pushed the demonstrators into the Merle Hay Mall parking lot. That’s when a small number of the those in the crowd broke into the mall and looted some of the stores.

By nightfall, the situation had calmed greatly and there was a change of tone as demonstrators and community members marched down Merle Hay Road keeping the peace.

There were passionate moments calling for change.

Religious leader in the Des Moines black community Bishop Ron Woods spoke to the crowd, “I get that everybody’s upset. We are trying to find a ground where we get justice. So that we make changes to policy, right? We want policy change, right? We don’t want to see another body that looks like me, that looks like our brothers in the street, right?”

A protester also spoke out, urging others not to resort to vandalism, “Come out here and show out. Let yall’s heads be counted. Make noise, take up room and take up space. I will allot you guys that, but do not tear up our homes. But I will petition y’all to go down to city council and let your heads be counted, please.”

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department tells Channel 13 at one point there were eight state and local agencies on scene along Merle Hay Road and Douglas Avenue to help control the crowd and those who turned to vandalism and violence.

Parizek also says there were far fewer arrests from Sunday night’s protest than from the previous two nights of protests.