CLIVE, Iowa — On National Peace Officer Memorial Day, four fallen Iowa police officers will be honored.

Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Clive campus of Eternity Church, the Clive Police Department and the Urbandale Police Department will honor four Iowa law enforcement officers who died last year.

The officers who are being honored are:

Michael German, police chief, Prairie City Police Department

John Grampovnik, deputy sheriff, Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office

Austin “Melvin” Richardson, deputy sheriff, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

John Williams, sergeant, Coralville Police Department

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird will be the guest speaker at the event this year.