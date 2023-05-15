CLIVE, Iowa — On National Peace Officer Memorial Day, four fallen Iowa police officers will be honored.
Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Clive campus of Eternity Church, the Clive Police Department and the Urbandale Police Department will honor four Iowa law enforcement officers who died last year.
The officers who are being honored are:
- Michael German, police chief, Prairie City Police Department
- John Grampovnik, deputy sheriff, Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office
- Austin “Melvin” Richardson, deputy sheriff, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office
- John Williams, sergeant, Coralville Police Department
Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird will be the guest speaker at the event this year.