DES MOINES, Iowa — Private school vouchers in Iowa have been gaining traction over the last two legislative sessions, and it will be centerstage in the upcoming session.

On Wednesday, the Iowa House Republicans announced their new committee chairs for the 90th General Assembly. In that announcement, a new committee was established, Education Reform. Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, (R) New Hartford, will be the Chair of the committee.

“The Education Reform Committee will be a 5-person committee dealing with bills containing significant reforms to our educational system.” Rep. Pat Grassley

Governor Reynolds’ private school voucher bill passed in the Iowa Senate last session but failed in the House. Speaker Grassley told reporters during the last week of session that they did not have the votes to push the bill through.

In response to the new committee announcement, the Iowa House Minority Leader released a statement.

“Iowans don’t care if a new committee in the Iowa Legislature is created to consider the Governor’s vouchers plan or other bad ideas like jailing teachers and banning books because it’s just all politics.” Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, (D) from Windsor Heights

It is not known specifically how the education reform committee will be used, but Governor Kim Reynolds said over the summer that the bill will be coming back in some form. The 90th General Assembly starts on January 9, 2023.