DES MOINES, Iowa — The party is nearly over at Court Center. The District Party Bar suddenly closed Friday, months after Des Moines established a midnight alcohol curfew at the Court Avenue complex.

The District was covered with signs redirecting customers to its new location, the former Vaudville Mews building on 4th Street.

Court Center once held as many as seven bars simultaneously prior to the midnight alcohol curfew. Only one bar, Downtown Tap and Patio, remains in the building.

“They’re dancing, club-type bars, and it seems like that’s going to be lacking down here for the people who want to dance and stay out late,” said Cole Dickes, who lives across the street from the Court Center complex. “There’s still options if you want to grab a beer, chill with a friend, or grab a bite to eat, but I know that’s not what everybody wants to go downtown for.”

The District owner, Larry Smithson, sued the building’s ownership shortly after the midnight cutoff took effect; he claimed the curfew cost him $50,000 a month in lost revenue. Smithson dropped the lawsuit the same day The District closed its doors.

The new location is not affected by Court Center’s midnight alcohol curfew, meaning The District can once again serve alcohol until 2 a.m.