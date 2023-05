GRIMES, Iowa – A boil order has been issued for part of Grimes after construction crews hit a water main.

Wednesday morning, the City of Grimes released information about the issue. The city says residents affected are in the northeast part of town, from NE 6th St. north to NE 17th Ct.

Any water that will be consumed or used in food preparation should be boiled for at least two minutes and cooled.

The city says repairs are being done and the water main is expected to be fixed by late afternoon.