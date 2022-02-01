DES MOINES, Iowa – Parents’ rights relating to their children’s education has been a widely debated topic at school board meetings, and now it’s being discussed at the statehouse.

A bill outlining what those specific rights would entail has been introduced in the Iowa Senate.

We’ve heard the arguments against the materials. Now, parents who value the controversial books are speaking up.

“Having one group of parents choose what books are available for all of the students is not where we should be going. It’s dangerous,” Alison Reinhardt said.

Reinhardt served on the book review committee when Urbandale Schools were considering controversial books. She has two kids who attend the district, and she’s concerned.

“Do parents absolutely need to be involved in what education their children are getting? 100% but there’s a lot of really dangerous words that are being thrown around and it speaks of an intolerance of things that you might not agree with, but that are real and that are out there,” Reinhardt said.

Republican State Sen. Amy Sinclair, who sponsors the bill, said her effort has been mischaracterized.

“What this bill does not do is ban a book. What this bill does not do is vilify a teacher,” Sinclair said. “What this bill does not do is prevent schools from teaching things that are uncomfortable. But what is does do is put a parent in the driver’s seat of what ultimately their child is exposed to in our tax-funded educational system.”

Still, Democratic leaders aren’t convinced.

“We have a concern with this idea that we are going to exclude teachers from the teaching process overall. Democrats think we need to involve parents, not exclude teachers,” said Democratic State Sen. Zach Wahls.

The bill is set for subcommittee discussion on Wednesday, and Reinhardt hopes her viewpoints get considered.

“Our group is talking about how do we reach out, get our opinions heard in a respectful manner that allows for conversation and for problem solving,” Reinhardt said. “Being a part of the solution and not trying to create any hateful dialogue.”

Reinhardt urges parents if they have opinions about this to reach out to their representatives and their local school district.