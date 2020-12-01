Parents Raising Money for More PPE at Des Moines Public Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa — A group of parents from Des Moines Public Schools is launching a new campaign this Giving Tuesday.

The parents are raising money to purchase additional personal protective equipment (PPE) for students, teachers and staff for when they return to in-person learning. They want to purchase face shields, disposable masks, N95 masks for school nurses, gowns and other PPE that may be needed.

The group acknowledges that the district is providing some PPE, but organizers say the need is significant and is constantly changing and at a considerable cost.

To find information on how to donate, click here.