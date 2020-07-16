Parents Consider Homeschooling for Upcoming School Year

DES MOINES, Iowa — As school districts roll out return-to-learn plans before students return to class, some parents are considering not sending their children back at all.

Heather Russell, a Winterset mother to young kids, said she wanted the most stable option for her two young ones that will be in school.

“We just think this year, we don’t know what is gonna happen with school and I just want a plan,” she said. ” My children love to go to school but I don’t want to enroll them and then school gets shut down and l have to pull them out.”

Russell said her eldest son, who was in pre-k, struggled when the Iowa schools shut down in April.

“My son he cried lots of days. He missed his friends and teachers and so we talked about it this year,” she said. “Really I think the main factor for us is the consistency. They both don’t do great with change as little kids they get scared easily.”

Bill Gustoff, who is a legislative liaison for the Homeschool Iowa, said the organization has recieved an uptick in inquiries about homeschooling by nearly 50 percent.

“Many people considered it for years but didn’t think they could do it,” he said. “Today there are people who never considered it and are now looking into it.”

He said homeschooling is not for every parent and is challenging, but has its pros and cons like anything else.

“It’s not a monolithic model. There’s no one-size-fits all, but it can be done” Gustoff said.

He said their website has resources for parents considering homeschooling and that there are affordable options for parents based on what level of support they want.

But for many parents, in-person education is still the most ideal option for their childrens’ learning experience.

“I’ve been a proponent for sending my son back to the brick-and-mortar in school because I feel that’s where he’ll get a better learning environment,” Jodi Schrage, a Waukee parent said. “But I’m also grateful they’re offering online because a lot of people aren’t at the point I’m at.”

Schrage said she trusts the Waukee School District to take proper precautions — such as requiring masks, spacing desks six feet apart and thorough cleaning. She hopes those mitigation efforts will be enough to prevent significant spread, in the case that one or two students test positive for coronavirus.

“Their goal is to not shutdown the whole classroom,” she said. “I’m just glad we’re either going to school or some online.”

Schrage said her son Cole, who is a rising sophomore, adapted well to online but it cannot compare to learning in school.

“School wise it worked out fine, but it was hard to shut down and live in a bubble and not have the interactions with friends,” she said. “He wants to go back to school.”