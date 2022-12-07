DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents picking up their kids from class on Wednesday reflect on the events that just occurred the day before, and the lack of notification from the district.

“I really found out in the news like other parents what happened,” said Musau Nyindu, a Brody Middle School Parent. “They sent me an email, which I didn’t get right away and ended up in my spam.”

Nyindu was frustrated that she found out a 13-year-old with a firearm and drugs was taken into police custody inside Brody Middle School and there was not a more serious alert.

“I wish they could have sent text messages because all of us have cell phones and we check our messages often, so I wish I learned about it right away,” said Nyindu.

Another parent learned about what happened through her son when she picked him up.

“I wish I would have gotten more details to what exactly happened,” said Tiesha Conley, a Brody Middle School Parent. Conley is also a staff member at another DMPS building so the district shared some details during the day with staff but not all.

“When my son got out of school, you know, he just told me to the extent what exactly happened, the charges brought against the boy,” said Conley.

Des Moines Police told WHO 13 that officers went to arrest the teen with a warrant at Brody Middle School on Nov. 22. The warrant stems from a Nov. 20 incident where the boy had allegedly shot another juvenile in an attempted robbery and was charged with attempted murder.

Police said that on Nov. 22, Brody Middle School staff put the officers in a conference room and tried to retrieve the wanted teen from class. The staff came back saying that he would not comply, and it was during that time the 13-year-old was somehow aware of police presence and ran out of the building via an emergency exit. The teen got away and the staff was informed to call police if he came back on the property. On December 6 the teen boy returned with a firearm.

“How did he get in the building? Just, I wanna know what really happened, said Nyindu.

“I heard the boy was on suspension, so if he was on suspension then how did he get into school with a gun as well, you know,” said Conley. “Just things like that. They should probably put metal detectors in these schools. That’s what they need.”