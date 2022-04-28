WHO 13 NEWS – As if parents didn’t have enough to worry about, now a lot of them are afraid they won’t have formula to feed their babies.

Empty shelves are the new normal. While some formula is there, parents point out it might not be the right kind for their baby.

“We tend to panic,” mom Emma Fynaardt, said. “I see a lot of parents who will cruise past that aisle and everybody will look at each other with that concerned, understanding look. You know what they’re going through.”

Experts say the shortages are due to a combination of inflation, supply chain shortages, and product recalls. So parents have had to get creative by driving around to different stores, searching online, and coming together on social media.

“It’s kind of amazing to see just everyone having each other’s backs and just really being supportive of each other and offering,” mom Becky Billman said. “If someone’s like I have four cans and we’re not going to go through them this month. So if somebody needs one, please take one…But your support system can only go so far if there’s nothing on the shelves.”

Pediatricians advise parents to ask their doctor for help, be flexible on brands because it is safe to switch as long as it’s the same type of formula, and don’t try to make your own formula at home.