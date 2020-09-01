Parent Tips For Online Learning Platform Iowa Schools Are Using This Fall

DES MOINES, Iowa — The amount of virtual learning, either 100 percent or in a hybrid form, has school districts needing to lean on certain online learning platforms to provide that continuous education throughout this school year. Iowa is one of 13 states that have partnered with the program Canvas to provide the tool to school districts that want it.

Canvas is an online learning platform, to create an equitable and consistent experience for learning this fall. Basically it’s a one stop shop to connect students, teachers, parents, and administrators. From virtual classrooms, to keeping up to date with due dates and grade postings, Canvas is what most teachers in Iowa are trained on and using this school year.

Tracy Weeks, the Executive Director of K12 Strategy for Canvas is not only an expert on the program but also a parent herself. WHO 13 spoke with Weeks who is providing tips for parents on how to minimize their frustration toward online learning.

Besides giving kids time to get away from the virtual learning, and incorporate some sort of physical breaks, she said just being open and understanding in these first few weeks of school is key.

“Give yourself some patience and grace and give your teachers and your children that same patience and grace because I think as a nation, there are so many of us who are learning things that are new,” Weeks said. “Things will go right and things will go wrong and then you will adjust and move forward and it’s okay. We’re just all going to have to be a little bit flexible now that we’re all shifting to a different type of learning.”

Communication is another big tip from Weeks. Keeping that relationship between the school and the parents is important. Canvas actually has a separate “Parent App” to help with that communication. So instead of having to rely on your students to first log in, guardians can go directly through that app to see students progress throughout the day or talk one-on-one with a teacher.