Pandemic Provides Unexpected Boost for Metro Interior Design Business

Jessica Lemmo started her design business ten years ago, knowing being a small business owner is challenging, but never dreaming she’d eventually have to navigate a worldwide pandemic.

“I remember that day vividly,” she says of the shutdown in March, “I just thought my whole business what doing down the tubes.”

Her primary streams of income are remodels and staging homes that are for sale. She was fully prepared for all of her clients disappearing.

“It was really worst-case scenario in my head, ” she remembers, “instead the opposite happened. My phone started ringing off the hook.”

Once again, it was the effect of people spending more time than ever inside their homes. They either wanted to remodel or redecorate or just plain start over and they were reaching out to people like Lemmo for help.

“People weren’t spending money going out or going on vacation – instead they were investing in their homes. I kept having to pinch myself,” Lemmo says, “and to this day, almost a year later I know how lucky I am to not only still be in business, but see my business growing.”