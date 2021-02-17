Pandemic Prompting Changes to Ash Wednesday Services

DES MOINES, Iowa — The pandemic is nearing full circle. One of the first events impacted was Easter. Now it’s the start of Lent, Ash Wednesday.

The distribution of ashes is a sacred moment when religious leaders put the sign of the cross on people’s foreheads. It’s also a moment that requires physical touch in a close proximity, prompting faith communities to make some changes.

“We’re not going to put a smudge on the forehead,” Father Joe Pins, of St. Joseph Catholic Church, said. “The Vatican has informed us what they want us to do is just sprinkle some ashes on the top of the head. Then that way we can see the beauty and glory of God, but at the same time not have our everyone touching everybody else.”

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Des Moines will still hold mass with social distancing, sanitizing, and mask wearing in place.

“The act of asking God for forgiveness is still there,” Father Pins said. “And that’s what’s really important is our relationship with our God. That outward sign that we have, be it sprinkled on top of our head or on the forehead, is still a sign of our relationship with our God.”

New Life Lutheran Church in Norwalk is not holding in-person services. Instead they plan to use cotton swabs to administer the ashes in a drive-by format, as well as hand out ashes for people to take home and administer themselves.

No matter how it’s done, these faith leaders say the symbolism and sentiment will remain.

“Some churches practice it this way, some churches practice that way. Some churches practice, you know, in a variety of ways,” Pastor Nate Liedtke, of New Life Lutheran Church, said. “We have to understand that God is big enough, even in the midst of our practices. God is big enough for all of those things. Thank God that God works through a variety of different ways in a variety of different practices.”

Some churches can make arrangements for people to stop by to receive ashes, or even make house calls if you contact them.