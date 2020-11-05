Pandemic in Iowa: State Sets Record for Hospitalizations and New Cases; 20 More Deaths Reported

IOWA — More than one million Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus and the state of Iowa has set another new record for the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and for new cases reported in a single day. The deaths of 20 more Iowans are also being reported as well in the last 24 hours.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The state is reporting 4,562 new positive tests for the coronavirus in Iowa in the last 24 hours. That is a record number for a single day. A total of 140,609 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus; of them, 97,926 are considered recovered by the state.

A total of 1,005,088 have now been tested for the coronavirus. The state’s coronavirus website reports that 24% of lab results reported yesterday in Iowa were positive for the coronavirus. The state’s average positive rate over the last two weeks now stands at 16.8%.

Iowa set yet another new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations overnight. 839 Iowans are now hospitalized who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus. There are currently 189 patients in the ICU with COVID-19 and 60 on ventilators. The state reports there are 2,700 in-patient hospital beds available as well as 367 ICU beds and 739 ventilators.

With 20 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, a total of 1,801 Iowans have now died from the virus. Of those, 870 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 84 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities with 2,567 positive individuals in those facilities.

72 counties in Iowa now have an average positive rate above 15% over the last two weeks. That list is lead by Wayne County at 33.6%, Jackson County at 27.9% and Sioux County at 26.8%.

