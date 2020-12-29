Pandemic Impacts Employment Outlook for 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa – The pandemic has impacted many aspects of our lives, including how companies recruit and retain employees. As we head into the new year, the pandemic will continue to impact how people enter or rejoin the workforce.

Many offices in downtown Des Moines now sit empty with many people working from home. That remote mindset is going to impact people entering or rejoining the workforce.

“Things are probably going to continue to be more virtual and so it’s important for people to be prepared for that,” Barbara Hooper, branch manager of TalentBridge Des Moines office, said.

TalentBridge is a firm that works with companies across the metro and state to recruit and hire candidates.

“There’s going to be a lot more opportunity for people as companies and employers continue to hire remote [workers] nationwide,” Hooper said. “I mean, you’re going to be able to potentially find a job in California and work in Iowa, you know, so there’s a lot of doors that’ll open that way.”

Hooper predicts industries that will continue to be big in 2021 include health care, information technology, virtual creative, and delivery.

If you’re looking for a job, here’s what you can do to prepare. Hooper said right now, many employers will go off a resume and virtual interview when hiring. That’s why it’s important to keep your resume up to date and practice what you look like on a screen.

“How you present yourself on a screen is a whole different thing than when you get to walk up to someone and shake their hand,” Hooper explains. “So it’s important to be in a professional environment, make sure you have no distractions, make sure your computer is charged up so it doesn’t go dead as you’re in the middle of your interview. And then just really understanding how to talk through a screen and smile and present yourself in a professional way.”