Pandemic Has Companies Rethinking Holiday Parties

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s the season for holiday parties but in a pandemic, local companies are finding different ways to celebrate.

Shivvers Manufacturing is one of the largest employers in Corydon, with 125 employees. According to the President of Shivvers, Carl Shivvers, an annual Christmas party is a huge tradition for their office.

As an employer in a small town, Shivvers said they know small business owners on a very personal level in Corydon.

As a small business owner himself, Shivvers said he empathizes with those struggling during the pandemic. So this year in place of their annual Christmas party, Shivvers is giving each employee $50 in ‘Cordon Bucks’ to spend at a local business.

“Our employees can now have their Christmas dinner with their family right here in Corydon with our local restaurants and everybody benefits,” Shivvers said.

During a normal year in Des Moines, Catering DSM would be planning two to three parties a week in December. Now they’re averaging about five events a month.

The Catering and Event Director for Catering DSM, Sarah Burt, said they have a large venue space where they are able to hold small gatherings and intimate weddings.

However, a good portion of the events they’ve been catering this season have been virtual with companies ordering carry-out catering and to-go cocktails.

Burt said this year has been all about helping clients bring functions to life but in a safer way.

“It’s helping people think creatively to just modify this year. It doesn’t necessarily mean we can’t celebrate, we just have to sacrifice a little bit,” Burt said.

Burt said many Catering DSM clients have decided to postpone their holiday parties and host a ‘Christmas in July’ themed party in 2021.