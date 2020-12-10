Pandemic Delays Trial for Johnston Daycare Provider Charged in Child’s Death

Trina Mazza and attorney Montgomery Brown at hearing on motion to dismiss charge of child neglect resulting in death. July, 24, 2019 (WHO-HD)

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The trial of a Johnston daycare provider charged in the 2019 death of a child she was caring for has been delayed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trina Mazza is charged with child endangerment causing death and operating an unlicensed daycare.

Online court records filed Tuesday set the new trial date for September 13 of 2021. The Iowa Supreme Court’s order on COVID-19 means all jury trials that had not begun before November 16th, had to be pushed until at least February 1st of 2021.

Mazza is charged in the death of 17-month-old Tucker Schneider. He died a few days after being found unresponsive, wedged upside down between two “pack and play” bassinets at Mazza’s in-home daycare.

An autopsy determined he died of accidental traumatic asphyxia.

Court documents also reveal plea discussions have not yet been exhausted in this case, or another facing Mazza and her husband Michael for allegedly stealing more than $163,000 from Michael Mazza’s mother.