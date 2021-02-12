Pandemic Creates Busy Valentine’s Season for Marshalltown Chocolatiers

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – Valentine’s Day is coming up this weekend, and that means crunch time for specific local businesses when it comes to this holiday of love.

The chocolatiers who run Lillie Mae Chocolates said the pandemic has created some challenges for them but has also made this their busiest Valentine’s season yet.

The Marshalltown business has been hand-dipping homemade confections since 1939. Believe it or not, it was during the pandemic when owners Tom Snyder and Aimee Deimerly-Snyder reopened a storefront.

The couple had been running the business from their home. Now, they’re thankful to have this space to spread out and prepare orders, which are increasing online.

“So the pandemic has been big for chocolate,” Deimerly-Snyder said. “I think most chocolatiers would tell you that they’ve had outstanding business.”

The pandemic has also brought some changes. Masks are required for everyone. Curbside pick-up and delivery options are available for customers if they choose.

During a time when life is about as uncertain as what’s in a box of chocolates, this small-town candy store is offering a sweet escape.

“People are crazy about chocolate,” Deimerly-Snyder said, “and when they can’t get out and go out to eat or travel, they’re looking for small experiences that they can have on their own at their houses. Chocolate is a great experience, something that they can share together. We have so many different kinds, something for everybody and they sure love it.”

