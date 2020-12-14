Pandemic Continues to Impact Bars and Restaurants Through Holiday Season

DES MOINES, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily impacted the restaurant industry.

According to the National Restaurant Association, 110,000 restaurants have closed nationwide due to the coronavirus. In Des Moines, restaurants and bars are also feeling the pressure from the pandemic.

“A lot of times when we had live music, people would stand and stuff and that’s out. So, the maximum is like 28 people. Period. And our occupancy is 46,” said Kelly’s Little Nipper owner Jeff Stark.

Stark said when the weather was warm, he was able to take advantage of outdoor dining, but the cold temperatures are becoming challenging for his business. Stark explained that while he understands the importance of staying safe through the pandemic, he believes state restrictions are impacting his bottom line.

“We have a lot of restrictions with social distancing, removing the bar stools, and that’s a part of the issue of sales being down and also people’s attitude. They’re a little bit more conservative about going out,” said Stark.

Fortunately, Stark has been able to keep all of his staff throughout the pandemic.