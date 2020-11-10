Pancreatic Cancer Takes Lives of Four Public Figures in Four Months

DES MOINES, Iowa — Beyond the election and this pandemic, the year 2020 has also forced us to say goodbye to some of our country’s favorite people. One organization is working to shed light on a disease that was the cause of some high-profile deaths as of late.

Alex Trebek died Sunday after just 20 months of battling stage four pancreatic cancer. However, that’s more than twice as long as the average patient survives after diagnosis. It’s one of the toughest cancers, and one Trebek spent his final months raising awareness for.

“It was awesome how much awareness he raised. He really reached out. He was public about his diagnosis, his treatment, and what was happening. He allowed more people to say, ‘oh there’s something not quite right,'” Melinda Thach, a volunteer for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network – Des Moines said. “The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network website has stories about people who attribute finding their tumor to Alex Trebek being public about his diagnosis. We are very thankful that he did that.”

This cancer has also taken the lives of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Representative John Lewis, and baseball Hall of Famer Bob Gibson just in the last four months.

“We mourn all of their losses and we hope that people can find out more about [pancreatic cancer.] It isn’t well known that people can identify symptoms early and then to be able to be treated for it. Most people are diagnosed when it is far advanced,” Thach said.

There are symptoms and the key is to identify it early, but the symptoms are vague. They are things like loss of appetite, change in stool, jaundice, abdominal or back pain, and nausea.

Six-year pancreatic cancer survivor, Beth Day, who lives here in the Des Moines metro said she was one of the many who wasn’t aware of the symptoms until it was too late.

“The only thing I realized was Patrick Swayze had it. That was the only [case] I had heard of, but I didn’t look it up, I just enjoyed his movies and that’s all I knew about it. So once I turned jaundiced and had this blocked bile duct, I knew something was not right,” Day said. “You just have to listen to your body, and take your own life really in your own hands.”

November is also National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month and World Pancreatic Cancer Day is November 19th. For more information and how you can participate locally click here.