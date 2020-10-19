Owners of West Des Moines Bar Facing Tax Evasion, Fraud Charges

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – The owners of a West Des Moines bar were arrested over the weekend on tax evasion and fraud charges.

According to criminal complaints filed in Polk County the owners of Xcaret Bar and Lounge, 38-year-old Jorge Sanchez Vasquez and 32-year-old Maria Mendoza Nava, were arrested Saturday. Both list the same address in Marshalltown as their residence.

Sanchez Vasquez and Mendoza Nava are charged with first degree fraudulent practice and five counts of sales tax evasion.

The complaints claim they did not pay sales tax for revenue generated at the bar between the 4th quarter of 2018 through the 4th quarter of 2019. During that time, credit card merchant statements show the bar had $124,093.60 in sales.

Sanchez Vasquez and Mendoza Nava are also accused of not filing personal tax returns since 2011.

Both have posted bond and have been released from the Polk County Jail. A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for November 6.