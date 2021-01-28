Overnight Kum & Go Shooting Leaves One Man in Critical Condition

DES MOINES, Iowa – A shooting at a Des Moines convenience store late Wednesday night has left one person in critical condition.

The shooting happened at the Kum and Go at 2211 University Avenue at 11:42 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

It stemmed from a dispute between two men within the store that turned into a physical fight. One of the men, who had a handgun, remained in the store. A third person, who also had a handgun, approached from outside the store and was shot by the man inside the store.

Police say the man who was shot was transferred to MercyOne Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police have detained the shooter and are continuing their investigation. They have not released the names of any of the parties involved in the incident.

No charges have been filed at this time and police say there is no threat to the general public.