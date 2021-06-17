Overnight fire, explosion damage Marshalltown homes; no injuries reported

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – A fire and explosion forced residents of two homes in Marshalltown from their beds early Thursday morning.

The Marshalltown Fire Department says emergency crews responded to 7 ½ S. 6th Street at 2:14 a.m. on a report of a house fire.

Officers from the Marshalltown Police Department arrived first and saw flames visible on the exterior of the home. Shortly after getting on scene there was an explosion and the fire intensified and spread to the exterior of the residence next door at 9 S. 6th Street.

The officers notified the residents of the homes and they were evacuated. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed that everyone was out of both homes.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire and remained on the scene for about two and a half hours, looking for and putting out hot spots.

Though one resident was examined by emergency medical responders, they were not transported for treatment.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. It’s estimated that the home at 7 ½ S. 6th St. sustained $30,000 in damages and the home at 9 S. 6th St. had $4,000 of damage.