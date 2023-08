ANKENY, Iowa — A fire kept multiple fire crews busy in Ankeny overnight.

A number of fire departments from around the metro were called to the Storage Mart on Southeast Delaware Avenue for a fire around 10:00 p.m. Monday night. They were on the scene throughout the night making sure all the flames were extinguished.

The Ankeny Fire Department tells us the fire is out and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.