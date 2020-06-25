Overnight Fire Damages Downtown Guthrie Center Businesses

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa – A large fire overnight damaged buildings in the downtown area of Guthrie Center.

Raccoon Valley Radio reports the fire broke out around 10:00 Wednesday night in an apartment above the Strawberry Patch clothing store. Flames and smoke then spread to several other nearby businesses.

The Adair and Guthrie County Emergency Management Director says officials from eight different agencies were there to help. It took firefighters around four hours to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.