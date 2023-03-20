DES MOINES – The Des Moines Fire Department responded to a fire at Custom Auto Sales between Watrous and McKinley avenues just after midnight.

The response from firefighters shut down the northbound lanes of Southeast 14th while they extinguished the flames early Monday.

The fire commander on the scene told WHO 13 that a person was sleeping inside the dealership and woke up to flames around midnight. That person tried to put them out with a fire extinguisher but failed to do so.

Medics checked out the person but they had no injuries after the fire.

The flames destroyed the office portion of the car lot, however, the fire did not spread to any of the cars themselves.

Investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire.