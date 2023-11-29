DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is closing off part of the east mixmaster in the metro overnight next week to allow beams to be placed for a new bridge.

The DOT says all lanes of westbound I-80, the ramp from westbound I-80 to westbound I-235, and the loop from eastbound I-235 to westbound I-80 will be closed.

The closures are planned for Tuesday, Dec. 5 and Wednesday, Dec. 6 between 10:00 each evening and 5:00 the next morning.

A detour will be in place, guiding motorists north to the Corporate Woods interchange and then back south where they can link back up with westbound I-80 or westbound I-235.

The DOT is highlighting the importance of obeying speed limits and other signs posted in the construction area.