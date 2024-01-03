IOWA — If you’re traveling through the east mixmaster Wednesday night you may need to find a different route or expect a lengthy detour.

The ramp from Interstate 80 westbound to Interstate 35 northbound will be closed at 10 p.m. to allow for nighttime road construction work.

A detour will be in place. It has travelers getting off at the Highway 69 exit, turning left onto Highway 69, and then turning onto the I-80/35 eastbound onramp in order to go north towards Ankeny.

Detour for overnight closure of I-80 westbound to I-35 north ramp.

The ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. on Thursday.