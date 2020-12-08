Overcoming Pandemic and Identity Theft Local Group Brings Christmas to Refugees

DES MOINES, Iowa — A pandemic and identity fraud couldn’t stop a local organization from spreading holiday cheer to refugee communities in Des Moines.

“It seems to me that the people that are fortunate are helping even more for all those that are less fortunate right now. I think that is just really amazing and it shows the human spirit in a great way,” said Des Moines Refugee Support volunteer organizer Erin Bell.

Des Moines Refugee Support is a non-profit that assists families in refugee communities. Alison Homan has been running Operation Santa for four years now.

Food, toys, clothing, and a visit from Santa arrived Sunday near Carver Elementary School in Des Moines. The event was able to raise enough funds and donations to bring Christmas to at least five separate communities on Sunday. Santa stayed socially distanced in the back of a pickup truck and wore a mask to keep others safe.

The joy shared with these families is a far different scene than two weeks ago when $500 for the event was stolen from their Paypal account. It took nearly three days to get the money back but after being victim of theft, generosity poured into their pockets from Delware to California. It has landed many people on Santa’s “Nice” List.

“This organization, I can’t say enough for them. If people think maybe there is not much good out there, well maybe not but there is a lot right down here,” said Santa Claus.

Getting to the event was worth the hassle. “That was definitely a low point and disheartening to say the least and we got the money back and had donations coming out of the woodwork. It’s been incredible,” said Bell.

You can learn more about Des Moines Refugee Support and where you can volunteer or donate by visiting their Facebook page.