DES MOINES, Iowa — When most people think of farmers, a picture of someone waking up early and working their land likely comes to mind. Today, the majority of those farmers are working someone else’s land.

The most recent Iowa State University Extension Office annual survey of landowners shows 58% of Iowa’s farmland is leased and 51% of those owners have never farmed the ground.

“Twenty percent of those land owners live out of state,” ISU Extension Program Specialists Ann Johanns said.

The stats show as more Iowa farmers retire, they’re not selling their land. With more land owners not actively farming, a disconnect can occur with their tenants who continue to produce crops and raise livestock.

“We want to be able to connect with land owners and give them the most recent information on how to stay connected with their tenants,” Johanns said.

Starting July 19, the ISU Extension Program will begin hosting a series of 71 workshops to help landowners and tenants understand current legal policies and tax law.

“These workshops are not about suggesting how much a landowner should charge a tenant.” Johanns said.

She does hope landowners understand a major change to tax law for 2024.

“As a land owner looks at their income tax, they have the opportunity in Iowa to not pay income tax on rental income in the state and so there’s some rules that come with that. They have to have actually been the producer on that land, they have to have owned it for ten years. This is for the people who are maybe retired farmers. That’s something we really want those land owners to understand because it might not be the best decision for them,” Johanns said.

Anyone interested in learning more about when a workshop will take place in their area can find the information and register just click here.

Registration for the workshops is $20 per person. Two virtual workshops will be held at the end of August for out-of-state land owners.