DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa could see some excess money for other government initiatives after Governor Kim Reynolds revealed her plans to reduce government agencies during her Condition of the State address Monday.

“I’ll be introducing a bill that will improve the services we deliver and streamline our operations by taking us from 37 cabinet agencies to 16,” said Governor Reynolds.

Reducing cabinet agencies will also come with a reduction in state workers. Initial plans call for eliminating 513 vacant positions. Governor Reynolds says an organization chart showing the new agencies is expected to be released next week.