IOWA — After weeks of rainy and cool weather in April and early May, Iowa launched into the middle of summer this week as temperatures soared into the 90s. From Tuesday, May 10 to Thursday, May 12, 255 record warm temperatures were set across the state.
May 10 (55 records)
Record Warm Low Temperature
- Anamosa
- Burlington
- Cedar Rapids
- Chariton
- Clinton
- Creston
- Davenport
- Holstein
- Indianola
- Lamoni
- Lowden
- Oelwein
- Ottumwa
- Rathbun Dam
- Shenandoah
- Williamsburg
Record Warm High Temperature
- Algona
- Allerton
- Allison
- 5 mi SE of Ames
- Anamosa
- Atlantic
- Audubon
- Carroll
- Chariton
- Clarinda
- Corning
- Creston
- Dakota City
- Davenport
- Denison
- Eldora
- Forest City
- Fort Dodge
- Greenfield
- Grundy Center
- Guthrie Center
- Holstein
- Indianola
- Jefferson
- Knoxville
- Marshalltown
- Mason City
- Mount Ayr
- Mount Pleasant
- Muscatine
- Newton
- Oakland
- Oelwein
- Perry
- Pocahontas
- Rathbun Dam
- Rockwell City
- Sac City
- Stanley
On May 10th, 16 Iowa towns recorded record warm low temperatures and 39 Iowa towns recorded record warm high temperatures.
May 11 (54 records)
Record Warm Low Temperature
- Anamosa
- Battle Creek
- Beaconsfield
- Bellevue
- Burlington
- Cascade
- Corning
- Charles City
- Clarinda
- Clinton
- Columbus
- Creston
- Dakota City
- Davenport
- Des Moines
- Greenfield
- Holstein
- Iowa City
- Lamoni
- Le Claire
- Little Sioux
- Lowden
- Manchester
- Maquoketa
- Muscatine
- 2 mi North of Muscatine
- Oelwein
- Osceola
- Postville
- Primghar
- Red Oak
- Shenandoah
- Sioux City
Record Warm High Temperature
- Anamosa
- Burlington
- Cedar Rapids
- Charles City
- Clinton
- Columbus
- Davenport
- Decorah
- Holstein
- Le Claire
- Lowden
- Mount Ayr
- Ottumwa
- Muscatine
- 2 mi North of Muscatine
- Postville
- Sioux City
- Spencer
- Vinton
- Waterloo
- Williamsburg
On May 11th, 33 Iowa towns recorded record warm low temperatures and 21 Iowa towns recorded record warm high temperatures.
May 12 (146 records)
Record Warm Low Temperature
- Algona
- Allerton
- Allison
- 8 mi WSW Ames
- Anamosa
- Atlantic
- Audubon
- Battle Creek
- Beaconsfield
- Belle Plaine
- Bellevue
- Boone
- Burlington
- Carroll
- Cascade
- Cedar Rapids
- Chariton
- Charles City
- Cherokee
- Clinton
- Corning
- Columbus
- Creston
- Dakota City
- Davenport
- Decorah
- Des Moines
- Donnellson
- Eldora
- Fairfield
- Forest City
- Fort Madison
- Greenfield
- Grinnell
- Gundy Center
- Guthrie Center
- Hampton
- Holstein
- Indianola
- Iowa City
- Iowa Falls
- Jefferson
- Keosauqua
- Lamoni
- Lake Park
- Le Claire
- Le Mars
- Little Sioux
- Lowden
- Manchester
- Mapleton
- Maquoketa
- Mason City
- Milford
- Mount Ayr
- Mount Pleasant
- Muscatine
- 2 mi North of Muscatine
- New Hampton
- Newton
- Northwood
- Oelwein
- Osage
- Osceola
- Oskaloosa
- Ottumwa
- Perry
- Pocahontas
- Postville
- Primghar
- Rathbun Dam
- Red Oak
- Rockwell City
- Sac City
- Sanborn
- Shenandoah
- Sibley
- Sigourney
- Sioux City
- Sioux Rapids
- Stanley
- Toledo
- Vinton
- Waterloo
- Webster City
- Williamsburg
Record Warm High Temperature
- Algona
- Allison
- Anamosa
- Battle Creek
- Belle Plaine
- Bellevue
- Burlington
- Carroll
- Cascade
- Cedar Rapids
- Charles City
- Cherokee
- Clinton
- Dakota City
- Davenport
- Decorah
- Eldora
- Elkader
- Fort Dodge
- Fayette
- Forest City
- Fort Madison
- Grundy Center
- Guttenberg
- Hampton
- Holstein
- Iowa City
- Iowa Falls
- Le Claire
- Little Sioux
- Lowden
- Manchester
- Mapleton
- Maquoketa
- Marshalltown
- Mason City
- Milford
- 2 mi North of Muscatine
- New Hampton
- Northwood
- Oelwein
- Osage
- Pocahontas
- Postville
- Primghar
- Rathbun Dam
- Rockwell City
- Sac City
- Sanborn
- Sioux Center
- Sioux City
- Sioux Rapids
- Spencer
- Stanley
- Storm Lake
- Swea City
- Toledo
- Vinton
- Waterloo
- Williamsburg
On May 12th, 86 Iowa towns recorded record warm low temperatures and 60 Iowa towns recorded record warm high temperatures.