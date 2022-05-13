IOWA — After weeks of rainy and cool weather in April and early May, Iowa launched into the middle of summer this week as temperatures soared into the 90s. From Tuesday, May 10 to Thursday, May 12, 255 record warm temperatures were set across the state.

May 10 (55 records)

Record Warm Low Temperature Anamosa

Burlington

Cedar Rapids

Chariton

Clinton

Creston

Davenport

Holstein

Indianola

Lamoni

Lowden

Oelwein

Ottumwa

Rathbun Dam

Shenandoah

Williamsburg Record Warm High Temperature Algona

Allerton

Allison

5 mi SE of Ames

Anamosa

Atlantic

Audubon

Carroll

Chariton

Clarinda

Corning

Creston

Dakota City

Davenport

Denison

Eldora

Forest City

Fort Dodge

Greenfield

Grundy Center

Guthrie Center

Holstein

Indianola

Jefferson

Knoxville

Marshalltown

Mason City

Mount Ayr

Mount Pleasant

Muscatine

Newton

Oakland

Oelwein

Perry

Pocahontas

Rathbun Dam

Rockwell City

Sac City

Stanley

On May 10th, 16 Iowa towns recorded record warm low temperatures and 39 Iowa towns recorded record warm high temperatures.

May 11 (54 records)

Record Warm Low Temperature Anamosa

Battle Creek

Beaconsfield

Bellevue

Burlington

Cascade

Corning

Charles City

Clarinda

Clinton

Columbus

Creston

Dakota City

Davenport

Des Moines

Greenfield

Holstein

Iowa City

Lamoni

Le Claire

Little Sioux

Lowden

Manchester

Maquoketa

Muscatine

2 mi North of Muscatine

Oelwein

Osceola

Postville

Primghar

Red Oak

Shenandoah

Sioux City Record Warm High Temperature Anamosa

Burlington

Cedar Rapids

Charles City

Clinton

Columbus

Davenport

Decorah

Holstein

Le Claire

Lowden

Mount Ayr

Ottumwa

Muscatine

2 mi North of Muscatine

Postville

Sioux City

Spencer

Vinton

Waterloo

Williamsburg

On May 11th, 33 Iowa towns recorded record warm low temperatures and 21 Iowa towns recorded record warm high temperatures.

May 12 (146 records)

Record Warm Low Temperature Algona

Allerton

Allison

8 mi WSW Ames

Anamosa

Atlantic

Audubon

Battle Creek

Beaconsfield

Belle Plaine

Bellevue

Boone

Burlington

Carroll

Cascade

Cedar Rapids

Chariton

Charles City

Cherokee

Clinton

Corning

Columbus

Creston

Dakota City

Davenport

Decorah

Des Moines

Donnellson

Eldora

Fairfield

Forest City

Fort Madison

Greenfield

Grinnell

Gundy Center

Guthrie Center

Hampton

Holstein

Indianola

Iowa City

Iowa Falls

Jefferson

Keosauqua

Lamoni

Lake Park

Le Claire

Le Mars

Little Sioux

Lowden

Manchester

Mapleton

Maquoketa

Mason City

Milford

Mount Ayr

Mount Pleasant

Muscatine

2 mi North of Muscatine

New Hampton

Newton

Northwood

Oelwein

Osage

Osceola

Oskaloosa

Ottumwa

Perry

Pocahontas

Postville

Primghar

Rathbun Dam

Red Oak

Rockwell City

Sac City

Sanborn

Shenandoah

Sibley

Sigourney

Sioux City

Sioux Rapids

Stanley

Toledo

Vinton

Waterloo

Webster City

Williamsburg Record Warm High Temperature Algona

Allison

Anamosa

Battle Creek

Belle Plaine

Bellevue

Burlington

Carroll

Cascade

Cedar Rapids

Charles City

Cherokee

Clinton

Dakota City

Davenport

Decorah

Eldora

Elkader

Fort Dodge

Fayette

Forest City

Fort Madison

Grundy Center

Guttenberg

Hampton

Holstein

Iowa City

Iowa Falls

Le Claire

Little Sioux

Lowden

Manchester

Mapleton

Maquoketa

Marshalltown

Mason City

Milford

2 mi North of Muscatine

New Hampton

Northwood

Oelwein

Osage

Pocahontas

Postville

Primghar

Rathbun Dam

Rockwell City

Sac City

Sanborn

Sioux Center

Sioux City

Sioux Rapids

Spencer

Stanley

Storm Lake

Swea City

Toledo

Vinton

Waterloo

Williamsburg

On May 12th, 86 Iowa towns recorded record warm low temperatures and 60 Iowa towns recorded record warm high temperatures.